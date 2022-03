Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 06:43 Hits: 10

The Russian leader’s dreams of imperial conquest have shocked the West – but on this side of Europe, we have long memories – and know what vengeful dictators are capable of.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/03/25/we-eastern-europeans-are-not-surprised-by-putins-brutal-plans/