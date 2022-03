Category: World Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 07:21 Hits: 13

As NATO agrees to send a further 40,000 troops to bolster its eastern flank, Slovakia receives materiel in the form of the long-awaited Patriot air-defence system.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/03/25/democracy-digest-more-nato-troops-and-arms-to-region/