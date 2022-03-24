The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate Justice Requires Women's Leadership

Climate Justice Requires Women's Leadership

Only a third of leadership positions in climate-change negotiations are held by women, even though women are the most vulnerable to the worst effects of global warming. Absent the active participation of women and girls in local, national, and global climate strategies, a carbon-neutral future will remain out of reach.

