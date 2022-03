Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 14:45 Hits: 2

The unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia have exacerbated global economic uncertainty and potentially derailed the post-pandemic recovery. The world, still grappling with the fallout from the US-China trade war and COVID-19, now faces its third policy-induced economic crisis in quick succession.

