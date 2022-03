Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:02 Hits: 17

Teachers and school employees in Sacramento, California, walked off their jobs Wednesday, clashing with the district over staffing shortages, funding, and low pay – cancelling classes in 76 schools. A similar teacher strike in Minneapolis has entered its third week.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2022/0324/Sacramento-Minneapolis-teachers-walk-out-as-school-strikes-return?icid=rss