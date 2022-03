Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:07 Hits: 20

Qatar – the host nation of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup – has become a rising futuristic hub with its oil wealth and global business. But one top-notch hospital in Doha is preserving a cherished ancient tradition: falconry and conservation.

