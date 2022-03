Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 09:04 Hits: 5

Given the horrors of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the public's support for sanctions has been strong. But, before tightening sanctions further or imposing them indefinitely, Western powers should consider the broader risks to the global economy and the international trade and financial system.

