Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 10:05 Hits: 5

The COVID-19 pandemic and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have greatly increased the risks to the global economy. The task for Japanese policymakers is to navigate these challenges while pursuing fiscal consolidation in order to protect the country’s sovereign credit rating.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/slow-growth-high-public-debt-threaten-japan-credit-rating-by-jinho-choi-1-and-kimi-xu-jiang-2022-03