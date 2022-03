Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 23:14 Hits: 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said late on March 23 that his country would send 6,000 more missiles and about $33 million in financial aid to Ukraine’s military, which is battling against a brutal invasion by Russian forces.

