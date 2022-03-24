Sergei Lavrov: The West Tries to Impose a New World Order

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:46 Hits: 10



The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov stressed that what is currently happening in the world is not only and not so much about Ukraine, but rather an attempt to impose a new world order.

Speaking at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Russia's top diplomat noted that the West has long abandoned the term international law to begin demanding respect for a rule-based order.

In his words, such rules are drawn up by a narrow circle of Western countries for each specific case, “making them out to be the ultimate truth” and demanding that everyone abide by them.

In another part of his speech, he expressed the need to “work on the issue of moving the headquarters of the United Nations Organization (UN) from the United States” to a country that adheres to neutrality in international relations.

This "rules based" world order is simply rules made up by the US as we go along. Rules made in their interests. Sanctions when it suits them.



It's imperialism, pure and simple.



China and Russia are demanding a law based system backed by the UN.



On February 28th, Washington declared 12 Russian diplomats to the UN persona non grata, an action that Moscow considered an unfriendly step and another example of the abuse of the position of the host country of the organization.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the steps taken by the U.S. authorities are a deliberate and cynical escalation in bilateral relations.

It also denounced that the United States expelled the last Russian officer assigned to the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations – Office of Military Affairs, while not granting visas to other candidates from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

