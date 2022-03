Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 03:29 Hits: 15

The Jamaican prime minister told Prince William and Kate that he wants Jamaica to be fully independent, which would mean breaking ties with the British Queen. There was no immediate reaction from the royal couple.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jamaica-looks-to-cut-ties-with-british-monarchy/a-61240993?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf