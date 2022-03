Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 02:25 Hits: 8

As fighting ragesĀ in the town of Irpin, on the edge of Kyiv, volunteer medics are helping to evacuate theĀ last civilians. FRANCE 24's Gwendoline Debono joined them for a day.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220324-ukraine-s-volunteer-medics-race-to-rescue-civilians-trapped-by-shelling-in-irpin