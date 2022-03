Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:34 Hits: 12

US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Thursday to attend a series of NATO, G7, and European Union summits on the war in Ukraine. Biden will later visit Warsaw to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for the latest updates on the situation in Ukraine.

