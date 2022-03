Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 14:44 Hits: 2

It is not hard to understand why the Russian economy and President Vladimir Putin’s regime have been able to withstand the sanctions so far. Energy exports – a crucial source of income for the Russian state – remain excluded from the sanctions list.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/graduated-sanctions-schedule-for-russian-oil-and-gas-by-lukasz-rachel-and-moritz-schularick-2022-03