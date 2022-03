Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:05 Hits: 2

It is becoming clear that the Ukraine war’s economic and humanitarian repercussions – especially rising food prices – will be felt far beyond Europe. The international community must act now to prevent some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people from becoming collateral damage.

