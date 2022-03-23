The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ketanji Brown Jackson: I Was Standing Up for the Constitution by Representing Guantánamo Prisoners

To begin our coverage of day two of the historic nomination hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, we discuss the attacks by Republicans on her work defending suspects at Guantánamo Bay prison. Given that Jackson was one of hundreds of legal professionals in a project that exposed the lies and brutality undergirding Guantánamo, “to criticize her work in that project is nonsensical to me,” says Baher Azmy, legal director of the Center of Constitutional Rights, who has represented people held at Guantánamo and defended their rights. “Her work should be valorized.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/3/23/lindsey_graham_ketanji_brown_jackson_gitmo

