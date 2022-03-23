The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP Senators Grill Ketanji Brown Jackson over Critical Race Theory, Child Sexual Abuse Cases

Republican senators grilled Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her views on critical race theory on the second day of her confirmation hearing to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. “The Republicans are mischaracterizing, misquoting, taking out of context words and speeches that Judge Jackson has made,” says Alexis Hoag, professor at Brooklyn Law School. The non sequiturs create a distraction for “a woman who is overqualified for this position,” Hoag adds. Hoag is a former federal public defender and also discusses the significance of Jackson’s background as a federal public defender.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/3/23/republicans_question_ketanji_brown_jackson_on

