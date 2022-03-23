The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Zelensky May Have to Make Painful Compromises to End the War, Says Ukrainian Scholar Volodymyr Ishchenko

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg3 volodymyr zelensky

As the U.S. and its allies ramp up punitive sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine, they must be combined with active peace talks, says Ukrainian sociologist Volodymyr Ishchenko. This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons in what has turned into a long, costly war. We also speak with Ishchenko about the rise of pro-Russian political parties in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to suppress these parties and consolidate Ukrainian media.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/3/23/volodymyr_ishchenko_how_zelensky_could_end

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version