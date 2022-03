Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 06:24 Hits: 8

The German parliament on March 22 honored Boris Romanchenko, who survived several Nazi concentration camps during World War II but lost his life during an attack last week in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-bombing-kharkiv-holocaust-survivor-killed/31766166.html