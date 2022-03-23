The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'I'm not the Congress': Kentaji Brown Jackson masterfully shuts down Tom Cotton's gotcha question

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Tuesday pelted Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson with questions about whether she believed that prison sentences should be lengthened or shortened for an array of crimes.

However, Judge Jackson didn't take the bait and pointed out that such questions about sentencing had nothing to do with her work as a judge.

Despite this, Cotton tried to indicate that Jackson's reluctance to take a stance on federal sentencing laws indicated that she goes easy on criminals.

"I say, judge, whether we should strengthen or weaken sentences for child pornographers is a simple question," Cotton said.

Shortly after this, Judge Jackson explained to Cotton exactly why she couldn't answer such questions as a prospective Supreme Court nominee.

"Senator, respectfully, I wanted to remark on the previous question in your statement that these are not difficult questions," he said. "It's not that they are difficult questions, it is that they are not questions for me. I'm not the Congress, I'm not making policy around sentencing. My job is to look at a particular case and decide what the penalty should be within the range congress prescribed."

