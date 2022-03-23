The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: 'Hellscape' in Mariupol where 100,000 trapped, Biden heads to Europe

Live: 'Hellscape' in Mariupol where 100,000 trapped, Biden heads to Europe In his latest video address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that nearly 100,000 remained trapped in besieged port city of Mariupol in “inhumane conditions” without food, water or medication as Russia’s bombardment continued. President Joe Biden departs for Brussels on Wednesday for talks with European leaders, carrying with him plans for more sanctions on Moscow. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.

