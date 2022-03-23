The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Kyiv residents, businesses coordinate aid and self-defence as fighting consumes suburbs

Category: World Hits: 16

Kyiv residents, businesses coordinate aid and self-defence as fighting consumes suburbs Entrepreneur Dmytro Tymoshenko has turned his paint company into a force for Kyiv’s self-preservation. His facilities are now producing their own bulletproof vests as well as serving as a hub for distribution of medicine and other humanitarian aid. FRANCE 24’s James Andre, Jonathan Walsh and Oleksiy Gordieiev meet volunteers participating in the effort.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220323-kyiv-residents-businesses-coordinate-aid-and-self-defence-as-fighting-consumes-suburbs

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version