Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 06:45 Hits: 16

Entrepreneur Dmytro Tymoshenko has turned his paint company into a force for Kyiv’s self-preservation. His facilities are now producing their own bulletproof vests as well as serving as a hub for distribution of medicine and other humanitarian aid. FRANCE 24’s James Andre, Jonathan Walsh and Oleksiy Gordieiev meet volunteers participating in the effort.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220323-kyiv-residents-businesses-coordinate-aid-and-self-defence-as-fighting-consumes-suburbs