Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 08:00 Hits: 13

The FBI is warning that it has seen increased interest by Russian hackers in energy companies since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, though it is offering no indication that a specific cyberattack is planned. Read full story

