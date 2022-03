Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 16:10 Hits: 3

Russia's failure to achieve a rapid victory over Ukraine has forced the West to consider what its own goals in the conflict should be. In doing so, it must walk a fine line between the disgrace of insufficient action and the risk of strategic hubris.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/nato-ukraine-red-line-preserving-zelensky-government-by-michael-ignatieff-2022-03