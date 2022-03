Comment: Global Crisis Demands Local Responses

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 16:33 Hits: 6

Just six days after being sworn into office in January 2021, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14008 . The ambitious presidential action includes the establishment of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council as well as the Justice40 Initiative , which mandates that 40 percent of the benefits of federal investments go toward “disadvantaged communities”—thereby putting environmental justice at the forefront of the President’s climate agenda.

Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/global-crisis-demands-local-responses-rogers-wright/