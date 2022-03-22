The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Comment: Global Crisis Demands Local Responses

Comment: Global Crisis Demands Local Responses Just six days after being sworn into office in January 2021, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14008. The ambitious presidential action includes the establishment of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council as well as the Justice40 Initiative, which mandates that 40 percent of the benefits of federal investments go toward “disadvantaged communities”—thereby putting environmental justice at the forefront of the President’s climate agenda.

