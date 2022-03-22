Ketanji Brown Jackson Vows to Uphold Equal Justice Under Law at Historic SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 12:11 Hits: 7

Historic confirmation hearings are underway for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, she will not only be the first Black woman but also the first former federal public defender to serve on the nation’s highest court. The first day of her hearings began Monday and was at times undercut by Republicans who attempted to mischaracterize her record, says Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. Ultimately, the “depth and breadth of her experience” makes Jackson a refreshing addition to the bench, she adds.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/3/22/ketanji_brown_jackson_hearings_day_1