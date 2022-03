Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 07:20 Hits: 5

The Russian Komsomolskaya pravda newspaper briefly published a figure indicating a Russian death toll of nearly 10,000 soldiers from the fighting in Europe -- then quickly deleted the information.

