Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 07:40 Hits: 5

Ukrainian military leaders expect more heavy shelling by Russian forces of key infrastructure and civilian targets as U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated his warning that Moscow may be considering using chemical weapons as its unprovoked offensive stalls on the ground.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/mariupol-fighting-chemical-warnings/31764493.html