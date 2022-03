Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 07:02 Hits: 4

Water is a precious resource that we need to preserve. But cutting down on how much we consume has more to do with the food we eat than the length of our showers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-big-is-your-water-footprint/a-61171792?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf