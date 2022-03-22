The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Zelensky ready to discuss status of Crimea and Donbas with Putin

Category: World Hits: 8

Overnight to Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky announced he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for direct peace talks “in any format”, saying the status of the disputed territories of Crimea and two self-declared republics in Donbas could be up for debate and a possible referendum. Follow our live blog below for the latest updates [Paris time].

