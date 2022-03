Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 06:30 Hits: 5

Police in northwest Nigeria said gunmen from gangs of cattle thieves on Sunday killed 16 people in an attack on a remote village, in the latest raid by the militants in the region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220322-gunmen-kill-more-than-a-dozen-villagers-in-northwest-nigeria