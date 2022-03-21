The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russia China, Together at Last : Historian Al McCoy Predicts Ukraine War to Birth New World Order

Seg1 xi putin virtual summit

President Biden reportedly warned Chinese President Xi Jinping via video call Friday that China would face “consequences” if it provided material support to Russia amid the war in Ukraine. The call was part of U.S. efforts to minimize an emerging Sino-Russian alliance, which threatens U.S. influence over the Eurasian landmass, says Alfred McCoy, professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As U.S. global power declines, China and Russia “are going to emerge as the new centers of global power on the planet,” he adds.

