Exclusive: Sahrawi Activist Sultana Khaya Speaks from Moroccan-Imposed House Arrest in Western Sahara

In an exclusive interview, we speak with prominent Sahrawi human rights activist Sultana Khaya in occupied Western Sahara. Moroccan authorities have held her and her family under de facto house arrest for nearly 500 days, where she has been subjected to harassment and sexual abuse. A delegation of U.S.-based activists arrived at her home last week to break the siege and ward off police surveillance. The Moroccan government has targeted advocates like Khaya for their work defending the region’s Sahrawi people and advocating for an independent Western Sahara. Sahrawi people have been waiting “a long time for a referendum” to decide their future, says Khaya. U.S. delegation members plan to stay “for as long as we need to be” to ensure the family’s safety, says peace activist Adrienne Kinne.

