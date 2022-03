Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 09:13 Hits: 12

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has asked a Moscow court to postpone a hearing on a state prosecutor's request to label the company an "extremist organization," the official TASS news agency reported.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-meta-extremist-court-facebook/31763013.html