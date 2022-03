Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 09:20 Hits: 12

Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, says Russia is committing a "massive war crime" with its attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for weeks

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-borrell-mariupol-war-crime/31763025.html