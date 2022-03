Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 11:12 Hits: 13

Foreign and defense ministers from the European Union are meeting in Brussels to discuss more sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The ministers from the bloc's 27 members are also discussing emergency aid and military cooperation during their March 21 meeting.

