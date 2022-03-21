NATO Warships Head to Sweden Amid Tensions With Russia

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 10:07 Hits: 12

A fleet of thirteen North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) warships are on their way to the Frihamnen port, located in Stockholm, capital of Sweden.

The NATO warships just concluded a series of maneuvers without Sweden's participation, local media reported Sunday citing Mikael Agren, a representative of the Scandinavian country's Armed Forces.

“We have a partnership with NATO and it is good for us to show it,” Agren said, reacting to the new NATO visit to his country.

The consulted source explains that of these ships, nine are from Germany, and the four belong to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

BIG: #NATO will send 30,000 troops to #Russia’s northern border for drills.



Cold Response drill which will see participation of Finland and Sweden, will involve:

~30,000 troops

~220 aircraft

~ 50 warships.

It is set to start this week in Norway. pic.twitter.com/guiloJwUHj March 17, 2022

According to the Swedish representative, this visit is considered "routine" and is not linked to the conflict in Ukraine. Moreover, Agren has detailed that his country hosts about 30 warships annually.

Although Sweden has disassociated the recent NATO drill from the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and NATO countries have made it clear that they are not seeking a confrontation with Russia, the Alliance has continued its logistical support to Ukraine and has put its military equipment on alert.

