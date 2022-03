Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 10:24 Hits: 13

At least four people have been killed in an explosion at a shopping center in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the EU's top diplomat has called Russia's attacks on Mariupol a "war crime." DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-mariupol-rejects-surrender-kyiv-hit-by-shelling-live-updates/a-61195491?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf