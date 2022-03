Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 08:58 Hits: 14

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains in southern China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, state media reported.

