Published on Monday, 21 March 2022

GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.N. human rights investigator called on North Korea on Monday to reopen its borders to aid workers and food imports, saying that its further self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic may have left many facing "hunger and starvation." Read full story

