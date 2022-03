Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 09:31 Hits: 4

India’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is more a consequence of weakness than an expression of independence. For now, Indian policymakers should avoid succumbing to the illusion of size, and reconcile themselves with their country's current status as a middling power.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/india-response-to-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-reflects-weakness-by-arvind-subramanian-and-josh-felman-2022-03