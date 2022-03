Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 20:13 Hits: 3

The Moscow TV editor who protested the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine during a live state TV newscast says many Russians oppose Vladimir Putin’s decision to go to war and she called on them to speak up against the military action.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-tv-editor-antiwar-protest-ukraine/31762223.html