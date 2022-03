Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 07:06 Hits: 15

Ukraine has rejected a Russian demand to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol and raise white flags on March 21, saying there was "no question of any surrender," even as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call for negotiations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

