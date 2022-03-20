'Lonely voices': Mitch McConnell rips Marjorie Taylor Greene and 'Putin wing of the Republican Party'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022 17:50 Hits: 4

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday shrugged off members of his party who seem to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Congresswoman Liz Cheney has said there's actually a Putin wing of the Republican Party," CBS host Margaret Brennan told McConnell. "I think she's referring to Congressman [Madison Cawthorn] who calls [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] a thug. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the U.S. should not fund a war the Ukrainians cannot possibly win."

"Is there any room in the Republican Party for this rhetoric?" she asked. "And why isn't there more discipline?"

"Ah, well, there's some lonely voices out there that are in a different place," McConnell replied. "But looking at Senate Republicans, I can tell you that I would have -- if I had been the majority leader -- would have put this Ukraine supplemental [funding bill] up by itself. I think virtually every one of my members would have voted for it."

McConnell insisted that the "vast majority of the Republican Party writ large" are "totally behind the Ukrainians and urging the president to take these steps quicker."

"So there may be a few lonely voices off to the side," he added. "I wouldn't pay too much attention to them."

Watch the video below from CBS.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/03/mcconnell-2656996355/