Published on Sunday, 20 March 2022

With just seven Bundesliga games remaining, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have staked their claims for a top-four finish. Meanwhile at the bottom, Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin are showing signs of life.

