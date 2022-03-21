Live: Several dead after Kyiv bombing, Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 02:24 Hits: 8

At least six people were killed in an overnight bombing in Kyiv as Ukraine rejected an ultimatum to surrender the besieged port city of Mariupol to Russian forces by 5am (0300 GMT) on Monday, its deputy prime minister told Ukrainian media. Many of Mariupol’s 400,000 residents remain trapped with little if any food, water and power, and have faced some of the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Follow the latest developments on our live blog.

