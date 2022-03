Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 05:00 Hits: 7

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry and state media said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220321-yemen-s-houthi-rebels-strike-saudi-energy-facilities-slowing-output-at-refinery