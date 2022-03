Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 07:29 Hits: 10

Three weeks before France’s presidential election, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon on Sunday rallied tens of thousands of supporters on the streets of Paris, framing himself as the anti-Emmanuel Macron candidate by vowing to lower the retirement age, raise the minimum wage and freeze food and fuel prices.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220321-french-far-left-candidate-m%C3%A9lenchon-rallies-on-lower-retirement-age-framing-self-as-the-anti-macron