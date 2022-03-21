Category: World Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 07:48 Hits: 14

To justify the invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin claims to be "denazifying" the country. Russian propaganda charges that Ukraine is now ruled by the nationalist groups who have been fighting in Donbas since 2014. FRANCE 24 reporters James André and Jonathan Walsh went to meet the members of one of these organisations, which is training volunteers for the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces and fighting on the outskirts of Kyiv. Here is their report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220321-ukrainian-nationalists-enlist-to-defend-kyiv-against-russian-troops