The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Ukrainian nationalists enlist to defend Kyiv against Russian troops

Category: World Hits: 14

Ukrainian nationalists enlist to defend Kyiv against Russian troops To justify the invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin claims to be "denazifying" the country. Russian propaganda charges that Ukraine is now ruled by the nationalist groups who have been fighting in Donbas since 2014. FRANCE 24 reporters James André and Jonathan Walsh went to meet the members of one of these organisations, which is training volunteers for the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces and fighting on the outskirts of Kyiv. Here is their report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220321-ukrainian-nationalists-enlist-to-defend-kyiv-against-russian-troops

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version