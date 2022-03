Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 10:36 Hits: 4

Is China a collaborator and accomplice in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s terrible crime against Ukraine, or can it become a responsible stakeholder in a peaceful and prosperous world? Chinese President Xi Jinping cannot fudge the question indefinitely.

